How online shopping during the pandemic has changed the mattress industry

SPRINGFIELD Mo. – With online shopping being so popular, people can buy almost anything including mattresses.

One local mattress company said its online business has helped it grow.

“We thought to be a digital business we would need to go to the east coast or west coast to find the best marketing support teams we could find,” CEO and Founder of isense Paul Longman said. “What really happened is we did try that and it didn’t really work out for us.”

Longman has been in the mattress industry for 32 years.

“For 30 years, I’ve been traveling to Springfield,” Longman said. “There’s a company out there in Carthage called Leggett & Platt. I’ve been doing business with them for a lot of years. I also met my wife here. She’s from Carthage and also has a lot of family scattered around the Springfield area.”

Isense originally started out selling mattresses by wholesale. It then switched to selling online directly to customers. Isense mattresses are linked to an app and remote where customers can adjust their bed to their liking. They can change things like firmness and position.

“We started this online business two months before covid broke,” Longman said. “A purchase like a mattress which always had a strong online presence, we’re still looking at 20 to 25 percent of the market. If you can’t go into a shop to buy a mattress you’re forced to buy online. A difficult purchase at the price point we’re at suddenly became something people agreed to do online at the very time we were putting this product online.”

Longman said in-store shopping might be a thing of the past.

“You don’t need the store,” Longman said. “It’s actually an outdated means of buying a product. You pick a mattress when you’re conscious, you use it when you’re unconscious and it’s not really until you wake up in the morning that you decide if you made the right purchase. With an isense bed you pick up a remote and try something different.”

Once business started booming, isense ran out of space. Isense is now housed at 424 N Cedarbrook in a 70,000 square foot building.

“There’s not a lot of real estate in town at the moment,” Longman said. “It’s been rough, so we’ve been fortunate enough to find this location. 70,000 square feet is an overkill for today but it will be really right for us by the end of next year so we’ll grow into it.”

Isense has shipped to all 50 states, along with 6 different countries. All of its domestic production takes place in Springfield.

“The goal for isense is to make it a name brand in this country and I think we’re on our way,” Longman said.”

Longman said customers can also return their bed if they don’t like it. It plans on continuing to stay in Springfield when it expands.