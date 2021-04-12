How one parent’s kids help her through online classes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Throughout the pandemic many parents have been helping their kids with virtual learning, but what about the other way around?

One mother who’s pursuing a nursing degree at Ozarks Technical Community College includes her four kids in her homework.

Last semester at OTC, Nichole Baker took a physiology class. All of her labs were at home.

“When the schools first shut down, we were like ‘Oh great. How are we going to do this?’ But we just all kind of jumped in together,” Baker said.

In the family’s first school project, they dissected a pig.

“I mentioned to my kids, ‘Hey, do you guys want to see what’s on the inside of this pig?’ and they all got really excited about it, and then it kind of just evolved from that.”

When asked what their favorite part of working with their mom is, Baker’s children responded with “Everything,” “everything,” and “everything!”

Baker’s kids are 11, 7, 5 and 4.

“I mean, COVID really did kind of give me the opportunity to bring my kids into my learning, and to get me into their learning, which has actually been a blessing in disguise,” Baker said. “I would’ve never expected loving it as much as I do.”

She said she made the best out of a bad situation.

“I grew up with parents that always involved me in everything that they did. So, I figured ‘Hey, why not? Let’s learn about sheep brains. Right?”

Baker’s oldest son is Jack.

“We opened up a kidney and a cow eye and once we opened it, he was just like ‘That’s what’s inside of a kidney?’ and he was so interested,” Baker said.

It’s something that he wants to keep doing.

“He kind of mentioned he was maybe interested in pursuing a medical career,” Baker said. “Just kind of like me.”

Baker said her professors know about this, and they actually encourage it. One teacher even said, “When your kids are changing the world with science, I want to know about it.”