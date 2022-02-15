SPRINGFIELD, Mo- An active weather pattern is ramping up once again across the Ozarks. This storm system will bring rain, wintry mix, and even some strong to severe storms are possible in the area.

A marginal risk, green shade level 1 out of 5, for strong to severe storm Wednesday night through Thursday. The main risk will be strong winds and hail.

Rain and storms will start Wednesday night before the cold air sets in and the transition begins. In places like Camdenton, Stockton, Warsaw, and Clinton, the transitions will begin earlier due to the cold air mixing with the precipitation. If you live in the northern counties, this is the sweet spot! Some locations north of I-44 will get 6+ inches of snow!

Temperatures will be above freezing for the majority of the time the moisture will be around, which means Springfield will be receiving mostly rain. Springfield is expected to receive under an inch of snow.

Behind this system, temperatures will tumble to the 20s, with wind chill values in the teens. By Friday the roller coaster will start going back up as temperatures are expected to reach into the 40s with sunshine.