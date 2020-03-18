How Mercy Hospital screenings for COVID-19 work

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Local hospitals are continuing to add visitor restrictions as a precaution to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Each person is now required to answer questions and have their temperature taken before being allowed to visit patients.

Mercy Hospital has changed policies as a precaution such as turning people away with temperatures of 99.2. This temperature isn’t high enough to typically be considered a fever, but Ozarks First’s reporter Bailey Strohl was told she wasn’t allowed to visit and would need to make an appointment with her doctor.

“If there’s a fever or if they have symptoms we’re asking visitors to head home and stay home and contact their primary care provider or the health department,” said Dr. Mark Griesemer, Director of Emergency Department.

Strohl went through the screening offered by Mercy Hospital and was asked questions such as had he been out of state in the last three weeks or was showing certain symptoms.

This is just the latest of many restrictions hospitals have put in place, not as a requirement, but as a community effort.

Craig McCoy, President of Springfield Communities, says those who are cleared in the screening will receive a sticker, this tells the staff each visitor is assigned to a specific patient.

“But also we’re keeping a log of who’s coming in the facility because as this develops if there becomes more widespread community spread, it gives us the ability to track who’s been in our facilities,” McCoy said. “In the event that we need to contact them from a potential exposure standpoint, and working with the health department, we have a record of who’s been here.”

All visitors are limited to entering the south entrance at Mercy. Patients can only have one visitor per day, and no one under the age of 18.

The same rules apply to all hospitals across the Ozarks.