How many times a day do you reach for your phone?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Addiction is a word we often associate with drugs but it can take many forms such as addiction to technology.

Smartphones have become an important part of everyday work and personal life.

However, experts said too much screen time can be linked to anxiety, stress and much more.

“A lot of people have probably heard of Facebook depression,” said Clinician Shaun Fossett. “This idea if we spend an excessive amount of time scrolling past a newsfeed it’s unlikely to leave us feeling well.”

Fossett said the average teen checks their phone 80 times per day.

“Apps like Instagram tend to lead to more anxiety because we’re doing that constant comparison with people’s well-manicured presentations of themselves online,” said Fossett.

However, he said smartphone usage, in moderation, can be beneficial.

“If we just gone on unexamined, we’re likely to use more than we might otherwise want to and in ways that aren’t particularly helpful to our mental health,” said Fossett.

