How Greene County citizens can become a poll worker

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Greene County citizens are encouraged to sign up to become a poll worker. A poll worker will help people through the in-person voting process, check-in voters and answer questions about voting.

The Greene County Clerk, Shane Schoeller, says the county needs dozens of poll workers for each election year.

“Being a poll worker is a huge responsibility and a tremendous opportunity for citizen

involvement in the process that helps to ensure elections are transparent, fair, accessible and

accurate” said Schoeller. “It really is no exaggeration to say that Greene County elections simply

could not happen without the critical service our poll workers provide with great integrity, hard

work, and a deep sense of patriotism.”

Any Greene County citizen interested in serving as a poll worker can contact the office by emailing elections@greenecountymo.gov or by calling (417) 868-4055.