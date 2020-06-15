How Grant’s Farm feeds 240 baby goats

ST. LOUIS – In the time before the pandemic, Grant’s Farm was no doubt a busy place for guests and animals. Stepping into the baby goat pen is always risky when you have a $2 bottle of milk in your hand.

Assistant animal curator, Amy Trout, shows Grant’s Farm patrons just how all 240 baby goats are taken care of in a new video put out by the Farm.

Trout shares information about the two breeds of goats living on the property in South County and gives a behind-the-scenes tour of the Farm’s state-of-the-art goat barn.

