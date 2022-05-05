SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Flood Watches and Warnings have been extended for the Ozarks after receiving a lot of rainfall to kick off the month of May.

The Ozarks have experienced above-average precipitation since February. In February, Springfield received 1.17 inches above the norm for the month. In March, Springfield received 0.37 inches above, and in April, Springfield received 0.61 inches above the norm for the month.

This wet trend continued in May. On May 2, Springfield received 0.75 inches of rainfall, a trace on May 3, and 1.92 inches of rain fell on May 4. Springfield has broken a record for most precipitation that has fallen on May 5. The old record was back in 1907 at 1.63 inches of rain.

As of 2:00 pm May 5, Springfield has seen around 3.00 inches of rainfall, and more rain is in the forecast tonight. The month of May has an average of 5.56 inches of rain. Just in the past 5 days, Springfield has seen very close to the monthly average.

This graphic represents May 5 from midnight to May 3:21 pm.

The heaviest rain from May 4th to May 5 fell northwest of Ava to the Salem line. An estimation of 3-7 inches of rainfall fell in the heaviest bands across the Ozarks. This brought significant flooding overnight and throughout today. Numerous water rescues and road closures resulted from the heavy rain. Many rivers are in the moderate flooding stage or forecast to hit moderate flooding. More rainfall is in the forecast this evening into tonight, which will cause the rivers to increase even more.

You can track water levels at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=SGF

After all the rain this week, people will be wanting to get out and enjoy the sunshine and warmth over the weekend. If you have plans to float this weekend make sure to check the stage of the river and understand the dangers of flooding. Rivers will be flowing faster than normal.