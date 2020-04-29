How COVID-19 is impacting safe rooms during severe weather

NIXA, Mo. — Changes have been made to the operation of safe rooms in order to keep people safe from COVID-19 as well as severe weather.

Safe rooms in Nixa are the school gyms which are built to withstand an F-5 tornado.

According to Zac Rantz, the safety coordinator at Nixa Public Schools, says they are taking precautions but if it comes down to it, severe weather takes precedence.

“We are making everybody sign-in that they were here, that way if there was anybody who was positive in one of the safe rooms, we have the ability to contact people who may have been exposed. We’re going to do our best to help guide social distancing, but if a tornado is coming at us, you have to kind of judge what’s the bigger need,” said Rantz. “Our bigger need at that point will be getting everybody inside and safe, and while they ride out the storm inside and safe. Then, while they ride out the storm inside we’ll do our best to social distance them.”

