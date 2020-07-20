How COVID-19 is hurting the wedding industry

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The day that’s supposed to be one of the “happiest days of your life” – your wedding day – is being postponed a lot lately due to COVID-19 and the masking ordinance.

However, Springfield Mayor Ken McClure did successfully issue an amendment in the masking ordinance to exempt certain times and people at weddings from wearing masks.

Frances Lin explains how Springfield’s masking ordinance, even with a wedding amendment, is affecting not only brides and grooms but people who work in the wedding industry.

Johnny Cross and Andie Borgerding work in the wedding industry.

“What has been terrible is the wedding, private party events,” Cross said. “I’m usually booked quite a few this point in time of the year, and at this point, I’ve booked nothing.”

“It absolutely sucks, because we want your day to be special, and when you have so many things in place that keep that from happening, it really is a bummer,” Borgerding said.

Kylie Galindo and Meagan McCord, with Veridian Events, explains exactly when and where wedding guests are required to wear masks in Springfield.

“They don’t have to wear them during the actual wedding part when they’re up there on the alter,” McCord said. “The party, they don’t have to wear them either, but whenever they have the reception, everything like that, they do have to wear them.”

“Anytime they’re away from their tables, or they’re walking next to somebody, they do have to have them on,” Galindo said.

Borgerding says as a photographer, it also makes her job harder.

“The bummer is that I can’t help, things that I would normally be doing like prepping your shirt or offering a mirror to say okay I need you to stand this way instead of being physically able to get closer to explain myself,” Borgerding said. “I think it’s wonderful that we’re protecting everyone. I wear mine everywhere, I think the bummer for it is that brides have a vision for their day, and they didn’t account for guests not being able to attend.”

And The Veridian says they have lost business as well.

“I have lost a couple of brides just because of everything going on, most of the time,” Galindo said. “I’ve also lost some brides because they just decided to do it at a family’s house, keep the cost down, and they can be a little bit more lenient on things.”