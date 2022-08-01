SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Counties are in preparation mode as the polls open on Tuesday for August Primary Elections.

“We are getting the election equipment delivered to each polling location,” Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller said. “We’ve got election judges coming in who operate the system of voting equipment. Of course, we’re just taking the phone calls as they come in, just making sure that we’re ready for 6 a.m. tomorrow.”

Schoeller said one of the challenges in preparing for the August Primaries was the new redistricting lines.

“We had a narrow window of about six weeks between April and August to make all of those line changes for the voters,” Schoeller said. “We were able to do the work, but we didn’t have the chance to do the verification because literally in any precinct has more than one legislative district, you’re going through and making those changes street by street where that split occurs. We would have liked to had more time to verify for the voters that we have them in the correct legislative districts.”

Schoeller said there will be maps at Greene County polling places to make sure voters are in the right place.

“If you have a question, ‘have I been assigned the right legislative district,’ you can go look at that map and we will help you verify that and if for some reason it’s not accurate, we will make sure you will get your right ballot for your legislative district,” Schoeller said.

Polls open Tuesday at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Greene County suggests if voters don’t work a typical 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. , the county suggests coming around 9:30 a.m. if they want to avoid the heat. In Christian County, officials say to come as early as you can.

“I would encourage people to come early if they can, only because of the heat,” Christian County Clerk Kay Brown said. Polls there are also open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. “I don’t expect the long lines that we had in 2020, but you never know.”

Brown said Christian County had it’s fair share of challenges with the new redistricting lines.

“All of Christian County was in the 20th senatorial district previously,” Brown said. “The redistricting has placed Christian County in the 29th Senatorial District. The 29th Senatorial District is not up for election this year. The 20th however is. There has been much confusion over that. Also, the 138th has significantly grown over what it was in the past.”

Voters in Oldfield and Lead Hill will now travel to Chadwick to cast their ballot. Brown said if anyone has questions, make sure to ask the election judges.