SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Counties spent the day Monday getting final preparations done before Election Day.

It is now the final countdown to polls opening Tuesday. County clerks across the Ozarks said a lot goes into making sure the voting equipment is ready to go.

“We have to pack all the equipment up, verify that it’s working,” said Taney County Clerk Donna Neeley. “We do a pretest. We have a Republican and Democrat judge come in and they verify that the equipment is working properly.”Neeley said there’s a lot of equipment needed.

“They have to have flags and signs and posters and ballots and books,” said Neeley.

“They have to have the law books with them. I have to have provisional ballots, provisional ballot envelopes.”

Stephanie Spencer is running unopposed for Taney County Clerk.

Spencer said a lot of people have come in to ask about election processes and machinery.

“I like the fact that people are asking questions.,” said Spencer. “People are looking into it. It helps us to see where maybe we need to change things a little bit, see if there are any weaknesses, and then we can fix that.”

Christian County Clerk Kay Brown said the closer we get to the election, the busier it gets. “We have our processes and procedures that we do no matter if it’s a little election or a big election,” said Brown.

Both counties are encouraging people to come out and vote on Tuesday.

“Hopefully we won’t have lines,” said Brown. “I truly hope we don’t. But, you know, if there are any lines, try and come early or during the off times.”