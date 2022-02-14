SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has made several enhancements to the AMBER alert system (MOAlerts) including targeting specific regions.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, or MSHP, a common complaint about AMBER alerts is that an alert could go off on your cellphone for a missing child that is on the other side of the state. This new enhancement would allow for a more targeted approach.

MSHP says the MOAlerts application allows the targeting of the message to a troop region or even to a specific county. However, you can sign up to receive alerts, regardless of location, by visiting www.moalerts.mo.gov and clicking Subscribe to MO Alerts.