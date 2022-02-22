SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — More development could be coming to the Southwest part of Springfield thanks to Brody Corners, a proposed project dedicated to improving retail, restaurant, and office facilities.

Brody Corners would work through tax increment financing (TIF) and is the first project proposed for the area near West Sunshine and James River Freeway.

“It’s a great location,” said Ken Mills, President of Cox Roofing.” The location off of James River Freeway makes access great, quick, easy.”

Mills said his company moved to its location off of Sunshine and James River Freeway years ago, but the area could use some redeveloping.

“It could bring a lot of business, people are going to pull off the highway,” said Mills.

There was a mobile home park in the area, but it closed down in 2012. Since then, the city said there has been illegal dumping, debris, and trash accumulation in the area.

“So there was a mobile home community located on this site and they didn’t have sewer so they had a sewage lagoon and it was not properly closed when the mobile home park went away,” said Sarah Kerner, director of Springfield Economic Development. “So, there’s been DNR action against it, so that’s the Department of Natural Resources just to protect the environment and protect the groundwater from leaking from the sewage lagoon.”

To make it safer for everyone, the developer will clean up the old mobile home area first to make room for the new developments.

“I think it’s a good project for Springfield. It’s kind of at our western edge there on Hwy 60 and you know of course with the Amazon announcement recently,” said Mills. “There’s obviously going to be a lot of traffic back and forth, and that’s a good chance for us.”

The Springfield City Council will vote on the TIF on March 7. If approved, the developer wants to get to work the next day.