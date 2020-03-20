How Branson’s new ordinance is impacting a local restaurant

BRANSON, Mo.– Downtown Branson is feeling the effects of the ordinance that does not allow more than 25 percent of total occupancy inside a closed space.

Clockers is only allowed to have 19 people inside. This number includes employees.

Clockers employees said by 11 a.m. they had already told nearly 20 customers that they could not eat there because they were at max capacity. Their staff now consist of three employees at a time, one waitress, one cook, and one dishwasher.

Robert Frederick, a manager and cook at Clockers says, “We seat 84 people. So you know 25 percent of 84 is about maybe 21 people. Even with 21 people, it’s tough. But we’re doing our best.

Sara Reeves, a customer, says, “we were turned away. They’re at max capacity, so we couldn’t even be in the building. They told us we could wait outside and wait until people leave to go in or try to come back later.

Rachel Garcia, a customer, says, “It’s just completely different. Walking in and there are no people, no sounds. It smells different. It feels different. The vibe is different. I’m used to seeing so many people. And I told her, it feels like we’re the only people out here.”