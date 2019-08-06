How blaming shootings on mental health affects other people

This image shows the pattern of brain activation (red, yellow) and deactivation (blue, green) in the left hemisphere when listening to stories while in the MRI scanner.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Mental illness has been said to have a connection in the two mass shootings last weekend.

The National Alliance on Mental illness (NAMI) is a volunteer organization that offers peer support to people who have mental illnesses. The organization is run by individuals who have mental illnesses themselves.

Stephanie Appleby, NAMI executive director said those who have mental illnesses suffer when people think they are dangerous.

Appleby said that we others consider them dangerous they have to try and reestablish their reputation as decent human beings and nonviolent people. She said it seems like an ongoing cycle.

43 percent of people with mental health go get the help they need which means 57 percent do not reach out for help.

This is a developing story.