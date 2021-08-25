How are high school sports teams in the Ozarks beating the heat?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With the temperatures outside soaring to the mid-nineties, what are student-athletes doing about their outdoor practice?

“At 90 degrees wet bulb globe, our activities are limited to just an hour outside. If it’s at 92, all activity outside is canceled or postponed,” said Jim Raynor, regional director of sports medicine at Mercy, “they need to be outside, but they need to be outside in a better environment than what we are currently experiencing out there right now.”

Willard high school’s football team has also been trying to stay out of the heat.

“Instead of practicing after school like we normally would, we’ve been going from 7 to 9,” said Austin Hendricks, a senior at Willard High School.

“That’s been a lot more help because that heat is a killer,” said Tyler James, another student at Willard High School.

And besides moving practice time, players are also making other efforts to stay cool.

“We’re getting more breaks since it’s so hot,” said James.

“Drinking lots of water, trying to stay cool,” Hendricks said.

“I’ve just been trying to wear loose clothing as much as possible just to stay out from being so hot,” James said.

Raynor also oversees sports medicine at Springfield Public Schools. He said this rule is extremely important as heatstroke can be very damaging to the body and potentially fatal.

“We are really concerned ultimately is over heatstroke. That’s an absolute medical emergency that requires fast, prompt, immediate cooling,” Raynor said, “If you look across the country, unfortunately, there have been many reports at the high school, middle school level, where there’s been assumed or actual heatstroke victims that they have not survived the episode.”