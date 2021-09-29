How agencies across the Ozarks can use grant money to fight crime against kids

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The state of Missouri has approved more than $1.8 million in grant assistance to 19 agencies across the state. The money will be used to investigate and prosecute crimes that victimize children. Missouri Governor Mike Parson made the announcement Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

The money can be used for hiring investigators and prosecutors, training, and computer software and equipment. The Missouri Department of Public Safety is administering the funds.

The agencies receiving grant money will begin to see funds on October 1, 2021. Several agencies in the Ozarks are receiving money. The Christian County Prosecutor’s Office is getting more than $215,000, and the Christian County Sheriff’s Office will get more than $66,000. Other agencies benefiting from the Missouri Crimes Against Children/Sex Crimes COVID-19 Funding Opportunity include the Nixa Police Department, Clever Police Department, and Wright County Sheriff’s Office. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will get more than $50,000 to investigate crimes against children.

According to a news release from the Governor’s office, agencies across the nation reported vulnerable children were at greater risk of being victimized during the pandemic because they were isolated and weren’t in school where teachers or staff could spot issues. The full list of agencies is below.

• Boone County Cyber Task Force, $45,240.55

• Butler County Prosecutor’s Office, $104,900.00

• Christian County Prosecutor’s Office, $215,286.03

• Christian County Sheriff’s Office, $66,585.13

• Clever Police Department, $22,020.00

• Houston Police Department, $11,204.00

• Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, $57,920.00

• Lincoln County Prosecutor’s Office, $300,000.00

• Missouri State Highway Patrol, $50,176.00

• New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office, $76,818.00

• Nixa Police Department, $74,700.00

• Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office, $191,905.00

• Platte County Prosecutor’s Office, $119,152.24

• Platte County Sheriff’s Office, $66,938.02

• Sikeston Department of Public Safety, $10,500.00

• Francois County Prosecutor and Sheriff’s Offices, $173,150.32

• St. Louis County Cyber Task Force, $114,684.84

• Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, $31,260.00

• Wright County Sheriff’s Office, $76,489.92