LAQUEY, Mo. — Families in Laquey, Missouri will have groceries until the end of the school year, thanks to a new partnership providing free meals.

The first giveaway happened Thursday at Laquey Elementary. Through the end of the school year, each child can receive a week’s worth of meals, snacks, and a gallon of milk.

Parents say these meals will provide peace of mind for the next couple of months and save them trips to the grocery store.

“Gas goes up, prices, everything else goes up because you have to pay the gas prices to get the grocery store,” said Jacob Cedars, a parent who lives in Laquey, “This is definitely going to help our situation. We’ve got five kids so it’s a big benefit for us.”

The effort is made possible through government funding and the St. Robert First Assembly Church.

Reverend Travist Patrick said the church has tried for a year to bring this program to the area.

“We do hope that is that portion of funds that they would be using for groceries. They can take that and apply it to maybe bills or maybe school clothing or afterschool programs or whatever. But that’s kind of a hard sell anyway to save money,” Patrick said.

Laquey officials say the program is not specific to the district, which means any child between 3 and 18-years-old can receive the grab-and-go meals.

Parents have to be present for pickup, which happens every Thursday at Laquey Elementary between 3:15 and 6:15 p.m. There will be a refrigerated truck labeled: “Free food for kids.”

Kids do not have to be present, but parents picking up food will need to provide the names of each child who will receive meals.