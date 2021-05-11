House passes statewide prescription drug monitoring program, heading to Parson

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives passed a statewide prescription drug monitoring program.

The legislation was passed 91-64 and now heads to Governor Parson for approval.

The House has passed @hrehder's prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) for the state, 91-64. Rehder has worked to get this legislation across the finish line for nearly a decade. It now heads to the governor's desk.

Background: https://t.co/LpPGSwKiub#MoLeg #mogov — Emily Manley (@EmilyManleyTV) May 11, 2021

If signed by Parson, starting Aug. 28, 2023, the vendor can only keep a person’s information for up to three years. It would be up to the physician or pharmacist to enter a patient’s information into the database within 24 hours of prescribing medication.

The prescription drug monitoring program, known as PDMP, legislation is sponsored by Sen. Holly Rehder (R-Sikeston) who has been working to pass this legislation for nine years.

The goal of the measure is to prevent overdoses and opioid addiction.

Senate Bill 63 establishes a “Joint Oversight Task Force for Prescription Drug Monitoring” made up of licensed healthcare professionals that would oversee the database.

Currently, more than half the state uses St. Louis County’s PDMP program, which is through a third-party vendor, which would be phased out over time once the state’s program is in place.

Before a vendor is selected, they must agree to the terms of the bill, including how information is shared.

Rehder said SB 63 now allows information in the database to prevent someone from owning a firearm or be used in a search warrant.