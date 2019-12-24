House fire sends two victims to the hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two people were injured in a house fire on North Johnston Avenue in Springfield on Monday, Dec. 23.

The Springfield Fire Department responded to the fire around 11 last night.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire.

They pulled one victim from the home and the second victim got out of the house on their own.

Both were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Officials say the fire was most likely caused by an electrical failure related to debris on and around extension cords being used in the home.

Officials also say the home did not have working smoke alarms.