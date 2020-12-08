House fire on Scenic Drive near Hollister put out by firefighters

HOLLISTER, Mo. — Western Taney County Fire Protection District said it was dispatched to a house fire on Scenic Drive near Hollister Monday, Dec. 7.

When firefighters arrived, the fire was described as a “well-involved single-story single-family house.”

The Fire Protection District said water had to be shuttled to the scene to get the fire put out.

One person was “displaced” due to the house fire and is now at Red Cross. An ambulance on scene assisted the firefighters.

The state fire marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.