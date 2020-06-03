House fire heavily damages home on West Atlantic Street

UPDATE 7:01 A.M.: A captain with the Springfield Fire Department has confirmed one person has died as a result of the house fire.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A house fire this morning has left a Springfield home heavily damaged.

The fire took place on the 600 block of West Atlantic Street. The call about the fire came in at around 5:30 a.m. and took firefighters about 20 minutes to put out and is now considered under control.

Twenty firefighters were on the scene. Currently the fire marshal is on the scene and the cause is still under investigation. It’s unknown at this time if anyone was in the home or injured in the fire.

This situation is ongoing and will be updated when we receive more information.