House fire on Belmont Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire at the 2900 Block of E. Belmont Street.

When they arrived on the scene the fire was heavily involved above the garage.

Firefighters were able to get inside and search the home. They found one victim inside and extradited the victim from the house.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. The condition of the victim is unknown.

No Fire Fighters were injured.

The Fire Marshal will be heading to the scene to investigate a cause.