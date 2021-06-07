Hotels having hiring troubles while trying to recover from covid-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– With covid-19 restrictions lifted in Springfield, some businesses are eager to add workers. This includes the hospitality industry.

For hotels, some places are doing well. Others are having trouble finding employees.

DoubleTree Hilton Hotel says the pandemic changed a lot about how people prefer to work.

“Some of it is people are just used to being at home now,” Hutchins said. “I know a lot of the workforce would like to work remotely. They’ve really enjoyed that option, and in our field that’s just not something that we can do. You can’t be a housekeeper or a room attendant from your own home.”

Hayley Hutchins is the corporate director of human resources for O’Reilly Hospitality Management LLC, which owns the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel.

She says DoubleTree has tried some new strategies to get people interested in applying, like a $250 employee referral bonus.

It also became more flexible with its schedule – part-time workers now have paid-time-off benefits. DoubleTree is hiring for entry-level and entry-management positions.

“Our hotels in Springfield, along with the entire hospitality industry, have been devastated by the effects of the global pandemic and its impact on travel and events,” Area General Manager for Atrium Hospitality Thys Jones Jr. said. “State and local gathering restrictions, employers’ restricting employee travel, and consumer health concerns have contributed to significant declines in demand for large meetings and gatherings. But we’re beginning to see an increase in demand.”

University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center is one hotel owned by Atrium Hospitality. Jones Jr. said that hiring has had to become more expanded.

“While some former and new team members are eager to welcome back guests to clean, safe stays and reimagined gatherings, we’re observing that some talent has moved on to other industries,” Jones Jr. said. “We’re broadening our search in seeking out new talent that may not have previously considered hospitality.”

Hutchins says the industry offers opportunities for career growth, and travel benefits.

“If you like to travel, the hospitality industry is where you need to be,” Hutchins said. “Not only do you get discounts for yourself but also for your family members. That’s a really big plus to what we do. It’s just a lot of fun. Our whole goal is to make your stay here like your stay at home would be. That’s the whole goal of hospitality.”

Hutchins says places like Macadoodles, Tropical Smoothie Cafe and Big Shots are also looking to hire.

Jones Jr. says those interested in applying to Atrium Hospitality can apply on their website.