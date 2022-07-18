REPUBLIC, Mo. – With the hot and dry temperatures, fire departments are gearing up for the potential of more flames.

“We’ve been fortunate here in that we haven’t had a lot of calls for fire in the last several days,” Brookline Fire Chief James Kilburn said. “We feel like they’re coming with the weather change and the heat increases.”

Kilburn said last week, Brookline Fire meet with other agencies and emergency management to prepare for possible brush or grass fires. Some places in Greene County have already seen these kinds of fires.

“Over the weekend there was some grass fires on the north part of the county,” Kilburn said. “We’re going to start to see high fire danger days. Sometimes the smallest spark can cause a grass fire in those conditions.”

To prepare, Brookline Fire is making some additions to their trucks.

“We’ve got added capability for on our brush trucks, tanker tender trucks, and water tender trucks,” Kilburn said. “We’re adding a forestry line, which is a smaller diameter line just for grass fires. We’re adding those to trucks that normally we wouldn’t have those on, but we’re doing that for this period of time until we start seeing some rain,”

For bigger brush fires, the chief is making sure they have the right equipment.

“For the most part, for the most part, if we were to get a large fire like that in our area, it would just be an all-hands-on-deck situation,” Kilburn said. “The other thing that’s helpful in those in those larger fire situations is heavy equipment to cut a fire line, which would basically remove the vegetation or the fuel to stop the fire. We’ll just use leaf blowers to move the dead leaves and vegetation and stuff so that there’s just an area that doesn’t have all of the stuff there.”

Some folks are already experiencing grass fires.

“We were mowing some straw and the field caught on fire and had to call the fire department the Conservation to get it put out,” Heritage Farm & Dairy owner Matthew Hancock said. “They probably spent an hour and a half probably getting it out. It was in two different places in the field. That’s the first time I’ve ever had a fire start from, you know, mowing or something like that.”

Hancock said he now brings a fire extinguisher with him to be safe.