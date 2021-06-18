Hot air balloons light up the sky at Finley River Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hot air balloons were tethered to the ground and went up in the air at Finley Park in Ozark on Friday, June 18.

Sponsorships provided funding for the balloon glow. The event benefited Children’s Smile Center, which provides access to quality dental care for children.

“They’re tethered to the ground, so they don’t take off,” said Bradley Jackson, a chairman of the Sertoma Club. “A lot of people think they take off, but they’re tethered to the ground. They’re gonna light up. Light the sky up. We’re gonna have a great evening. A lot of good visuals tonight.”

The 15th annual event also included live music, a kid’s zone, food, and the Sertoma duck race.