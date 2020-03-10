Hospitals put restrictions in place due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Local hospitals are putting restrictions in place to protect members of Greene County from the coronavirus.

Many of these restrictions are also implemented during a tough flu season.

Children who are younger than 12 are not allowed to visit hospitals or care facilities unless they are seeking treatment.

Officials say anyone who is feeling sick should stay away from hospitals.

They are also encouraging everyone to consider virtual doctor visits or telemedicine.

Clay Goddard, the health department director, explained what symptoms appear with COVID-19

“The problem with respiratory illnesses is a lot of those conditions manifest in a very similar fashion. But we’re looking for fever, a dry cough, those are the telltale signs that you could be incubating this,” Goddard said. “But it also could be a common cold or even the flu.”

When possible, Goddard recommends using a virtual doctor for minor symptoms, but not to be concerned about in-person visits for more severe cases.