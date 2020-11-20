Hospitals preparing for winter baby boom due to COVID-19

BRANSON, Mo.- The Labor and Delivery Unit at Cox Medical Center Branson is preparing for a possible baby boom.

The hospital believes the spike in newborns will be a direct result of people being stuck in quarantine when the pandemic first shut down cities earlier this year.

Chelsey Roberts, a floor nurse at Cox Branson, posted to Facebook about mental and physical exhaustion.

Dr. Carrisann Woods says it’s not a matter of if at this point. They are preparing to deliver more babies than ever before in the upcoming months.

“Also, realize there’s definitely going to be an increased number of babies here coming December, January, February. Even then and of course thereafter, related to covid. So we’re kind of trying to prepare personnel for that as well. And we all just kind of know that there may be a time when we get a little overwhelmed and then trying kind of prepare for those potential contingencies,” says Dr. Woods.

Another issue the staff spoke about was the impact the pandemic is having on new mothers. The medical professionals believe they are seeing more cases of postpartum depression due to the changes in the delivery process caused by COVID-19.