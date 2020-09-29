Hospital offers up to $20,000 bonus to job seekers looking for nursing position

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local health system hosted a special interview day Tuesday, Sept. 29, and tempted potential employees with a pay raise.

Mercy Hospital says nurses who sign up could receive a bonus of up to $20,000.

“Whether you’re about to graduate in December or you’re a nurse who’s ready for a new opportunity, our doors are open at Mercy,” said Dea Geujen, chief nursing officer for Mercy Springfield Communities. “Along with competitive pay, a 401(k) match and, we provide an environment where you’re encouraged to care for your patients both physically and spiritually. We’re looking for nurses who see their work caring for others as ministry.”

If you missed the interview day, Mercy says you can still apply online on its website.