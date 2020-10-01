Hospital in Bolivar hosts job fair, looking to fill several positions

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar scheduled a drive-through job fair to fill several open positions in their health system.

The hospital is hoping to find nurses, physical therapists, occupational therapists and paramedics to hire.

On Friday, Oct. 2, the job fair will take place at the Bolivar Technical College parking lot from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Job seekers will be able to stay in their cars while talking with hiring managers about career opportunities.

Applicants can apply online before attending the job fair. Masks will be required to be worn by employers and potential employees.