Hospice nurse’s aide charged with theft of pain patches

by: The Associated Press

BRAYMER, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri nurse’s aide has been charged with stealing pain relief patches from hospice patients.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that Taylor Pratt is jailed on a $25,000 bond on charges of forgery, abuse of the elderly, possession of a controlled substance, and five counts of stealing.

No attorney is listed for her in online court records. Pratt was working at Golden Age Nursing Home in Braymer, Missouri, in February when several Fentanyl patches went missing from patients.

The patches were used to release a pain reliever slowly to make the patient comfortable during their stay.

