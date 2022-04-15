SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Celebrate the Easter holiday this year with Easter Bunny, Easter egg hunts with your dogs, and more this weekend. Here’s a list of Easter events going on around the Ozarks.

Dickerson Park Zoo

The Dickerson Park Zoo’s spring festivities kick off Saturday, April 16, with Eggstravaganza and a Spring Search.

Guests can watch animals enjoy special treat-filled eggs from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. as well as participate in a virtual scavenger hunt while touring the zoo.

Click here for the Spring Search instructions and to view the Eggstravaganza Enchrichment schedule. The Fishin’ Magician will also be at the zoo performing magic tricks from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All activities are free with paid admission. $16 dollars for teens and older, $11 for kids 3-12, free for kids 2 and under as well as Friends of the Zoo members. The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. including on Easter Sunday.

Dickerson Park Zoo is located at 1401 West Norton Road, Springfield, Missouri.

Indoor Easter Egg Hunt at the Discovery Center

The Discovery Center is hosting an indoor Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 16. Discovery Center said it’s a way to hunt for Easter eggs and learn about science all at the same time.

People can trade their eggs in for prizes and eggs will be disinfected and restocked every hour. The event is free with admission.

Prices:

Discovery Center members: free

Children (Age 3- 15): $8

Adults (16-59): $12

Senior citizen (60+): $10

Military Personnel (with ID): $7

Children 2 and under: Free

The Discovery Center is located at 438 St. Louis Street, Springfield, Missouri.

Dog Easter egg hunt

Havaheart Rescue and Bark Yard are hosting an Easter egg hunt for you and your dog. There is $5 donation to Havaheart Rescue per dog to participate.

The event will take place at the Bark Yard Park and dogs must be leashed for the egg hunt. Two hunts will take place on Saturday, April 16. The small dog hunt will begin at 2 p.m. and the large dog hunt will begin at 2:30 p.m.

The eggs will be filled with treats, toys, and special giveaways. This includes a free daycare day and even some annual memberships to Bark Yard. Havaheart rescue will also bring adoptable dogs, raffle baskets and will have microchipping available.

Music, drinks, and additional pet vendors will be at the park as well.

Bark Yard is located at 3110 East Cherry Street in Springfield.

Branson Doggie Easter egg hunt

The Branson Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its second annual Doggie Easter Egg Hunt at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16. The hunt will be at the Stockstill Park located at 524 Stockstill Lane.

The event is in partnership with Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society and is for all dogs and owners looking to celebrate the Easter holiday. Eggs around the park will be filled with treats to enjoy after the hunt.

Registration will be at 1:30 p.m. and the hunt will begin at 2 p.m. The event is free, but a $5 donation is suggested or you can bring an item on the Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society Amazon Wish List.

The event will feature prizes and a visit from the Easter bunny.

For more information call 417-335-2368 or click here.

Branson Easter Egg Hunt

The Branson Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the sixth annual Branson Community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16.

The event begins at 9 a.m. at the Branson RecPlex ball fields for all children up to 10-years-old. The event is sponsored by the Branson United Methodist Church and the Grove Christian Church. There will be over 12,000 candy-filled eggs and hundreds of prizes at the hunt.

Participants will need to provide their own basket or bag.

Hunt times:

0-3 years old begins at 9 a.m.

4-7 years old begins at 9:30 a.m.

8-10 years old begins at 10 a.m.

For more information click here.

The Great Hollister Easter Egg Hunt

The 36th Annual Great Hollister Easter Egg Hunt hosted by the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce will be held at the Hollister High School football stadium on Saturday, April 16.

The gates will open at noon with the first hunt beginning at 1 p.m.

There will be several children’s activities available and concessions will be available. There will also be a coloring contest broken down into the same age groups as the egg hunt with prizes for the best entries.

The Easter BThe Easter Bunny will make a grand entrance on a fire truck at 12:30 p.m., courtesy of the Western Taney County Fire Protection District. Entertainment on the field prior to the hunt will be provided by Diskey the Wonder Dog and the Hollister Elementary Cub Choir.

For more information call the HACC office at 417-334-3050.

Easter Carnival

The Easter Carnival will begin from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 16. The Carnival will be hosted by the University Heights Baptist Church on 1010 South National Avenue.

There will be an Easter egg hunt, games, bounce houses, and food trucks and children can get their pictures made with the Easter Bunny.

Easter Sunrise Service begins at 9 a.m.