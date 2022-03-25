SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Family, friends, and members of the community honored the life of Ebenezer volunteer firefighter Dustin Brandhorst Friday.

Brandhorst died on March 18 while he was driving to respond to a fire. In Fair Grove, the firetruck he was operating traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

A funeral service was held at Praise Assembly on North Glenstone Avenue Friday morning. Firetrucks, American flags, and people showing support for Brandhorst’s family and the Ebenezer Fire Department lined the procession route.

Among the crowd were members of Hillcrest High School’s JROTC program and Patriotic Club.

Johnathan McHaffie is a senior and participates in JROTC at Hillcrest High School in Springfield. He said “I personally did not know him but I feel that it’s an honor to represent any person of any branch of the military or first responder to honor them. Even though I feel like his life may have been cut short, it’s still in my opinion respectful and honorable to respect his service.”

McHaffie said even though Brandhorst’s death shows the dangers of a career like Dustin’s, he is still interested in putting his life on the line by working in public service.

“This is a big deal, great opportunity for our school, for our northside communities since this is one of our own on the Northside,” said Jeremy George, who leads the Patriotic Club at Hillcrest High School.

“Our principal announced early in the week that we wanted to make this option available. We want to support our firemen, firewomen, those people that give their life quite literally for our community,” George said.

He added it’s important for students to recognize the people in the community who sacrifice for others’ safety.

“There’s a lot of patriotism at Hillcrest, a lot of love for our community,” George said, “We wanted to make sure that students were out here, that they actually get to play a role, participate in this, it’s meaningful to them.”

George said he and his students did not know Brandhorst personally, but it was important for them to show support, “Out here, these weren’t a bunch of strangers, we’re a northside family. So when you think about the north side of Springfield, it’s one family and we’re together.”

Brandhorst was 35 and had served as a volunteer firefighter with the Ebenezer Fire Protection District for three years. In 2019 he was honored for having served the most volunteer hours in the district.

Brandhorst was turning 36 the week of March 28 and planned to celebrate with family and friends.

In addition to serving as a firefighter, Brandhorst was an eagle scout and a business owner. He was working to be certified as a firefighter and planned to work as a firefighter full time. Brandhorst ran two businesses. One building decks and the other installing Christmas lights. Those efforts made him a household name in the community.

His family said he served as a tissue donor, continuing to do what he loves, which is helping others.