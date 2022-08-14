An Ozarks tradition postponed because of covid is now counting down the days until its big come back. For 82 veterans there are only 8 more days until they get to visit DC to see their memorials through the Honor Flight of the Ozarks.

After a two-year break, organizers are happy to be able to celebrate local veterans again. Volunteers and guardians all come together to help prepare the veterans for this day-long journey. Seeing them happy and celebrated makes all the difference.

With 128 hubs serving 43 states, honor flight’s goal for 2022 is to get 20 thousand veterans to our nation’s capital, welcoming those who served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and any terminally ill vet.

The vets will take flight next Tuesday, August 23.