SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Over 80 veterans took flight Tuesday in the last Honor Flight of the Ozarks of 2022. Gary Ellison with Honor Flight of the Ozarks says each flight costs over $150,000.

“We have a number of fundraisers here on our biggest one we just had about three weeks ago, the big gala raised, in essence, $85,000. And then we had a radiothon on those stations that raised $38,000 and other fundraisers that don’t raise as much. But you put it all together, and that’s how we’re able to do this.” said Ellison.

It’s free to those involved in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and the Gulf War who have been honorably discharged.

Ellison says the veterans will spend the day visiting several war memorials in the nation’s capital

They also witnessed the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

Hundreds of people have lined up tonight to welcome home the veterans, a welcome Ellison says they deserve.

“Welcome home is an opportunity for people to tell these heroes, show them how much they appreciate everything that they’ve done,” said Ellison.

Honor Flight of the Ozark’s last flight of the year landed late Tuesday night.