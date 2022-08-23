SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- On Tuesday, military veterans from across the Ozarks took to the nation’s capital for an emotional trip they will not forget. These heroes on the Honor Flight returned to Springfield with open arms.

The Honor Flight of the Ozarks is just one of the 128 hubs in 43 states that takes veterans on these flights. Honor Flight first flew back in 2005. Since then, they have flown over two hundred thousand veterans to DC, and they do this at no cost to the veterans.

Today the vets of the Ozarks visited the World War ll and Korean War memorials, the Vietnam War memorial wall, and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Friends, family, and supporters in the community will be here at Springfield airport to welcome the heroes back home. They will also be greeted by the Shrine Band as they land.

When we were here last week for the training many volunteers said that the welcome home is one of the most heartwarming experiences. They said it is something you would not want to miss.

Those volunteers tell us if people want to come to celebrate the vets when they are back home. The veterans will be landing back in Springfield at 10:00 PM to make their grand entrance.