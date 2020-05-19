Honor Flight of the Ozarks cancels all flights for the rest of 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– In a press release sent out last night, Honor Flight of the Ozarks has announced all flights scheduled for 2020 are canceled. Flights are scheduled to resume in 2021, with specific dates to be announced in the coming months.

Honor Flight of the Ozarks’ Greatest Generation’s Gala has also been rescheduled for March 21, 2021.

Honor Flight of the Ozarks is a local hub of the Honor Flight Network which helps fly U.S. veterans to Washington D.C. to visit memorials dedicated to the war they fought in.

Currently the rest of the network has postponed all planned flights until September of 2020.