Homicide victim’s truck located, search for suspect underway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Police Department is currently conducting a search for a homicide suspect in the Greene County area.

This morning an SPD officer observed a homicide victim’s truck traveling south on Kansas Expressway near I-44. According to a news release, SPD officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver turned off their lights and was able to elude the officers.

The truck was found near Farm Road 165 and Burntwood, and the suspect was last seen running west of that location.

The suspect is described as a white male, mid 20s, slender build with a scruffy beard and wearing a camo jacket. The Greene County Sheriff warns anyone who sees this male or anybody matching this description to not approach and instead call 911, and anyone with information regarding this incident to call 911.