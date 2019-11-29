Shootings suspect walks into police station covered in blood

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
general suspect arrested

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in a pair of deadly shootings that were committed hours apart after he walked into a Missouri police station covered in blood.

Jefferson City police said in a news release that the man implicated himself in both killings.

The first left a 17-year-old dead and was reported around 6 p.m. Thursday inside a home. Witnesses reported seeing a man dressed in dark clothing running from the scene, but officers were unable to find him.

Police say officers then responded around 8:45 p.m. Thursday to the scene of another shooting just a few miles away. That’s where they found a woman dead in the road with her car was missing.

Police are recommending first-degree murder charges. The victims’ names and the motive weren’t immediately released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories