Homicide Investigation launched in Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — According to the Waynesville MO Municipal Government Facebook page, a deceased person has led to a Homicide Investigation.

On Monday, August 5, the Facebook post says that the Waynesville Police Department responded to a call on Fleetwood St. in Waynesville where the police found an unconscious person.

The person was found at 1:30 p.m. and the County Coroner pronounced the person dead at 2:36 p.m.

A name has not been released for the deceased person, nor has the family been notified.

The post says it appears to have been an isolated incident and there is not an imminent threat to the public.

If you have any information about this case, contact the Waynesville Police Department at 573-774-2414.

