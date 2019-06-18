Homeowners could help law enforcement out with their cameras

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Police departments across the country are turning to homeowners to establish a network of cameras throughout their communities.

The Springfield Police Department said while home and business surveillance footage isn’t a primary tool for solving a crime, it can be very helpful.

The department said most officers are trained to look for cameras installed around a home when they respond to a call.

The department said it can use the footage for a variety of things. For example, they can use a screen-shot of the video to present to a person suspected of the crime as evidence.

Springfield P.D. said there are times it may encourage a home-owner to hold off on posting the video on social media. For example, if the suspect is believed to still be committing similar crimes and is unaware he or she was caught on camera.

The department said posting the footage could tip off the suspect giving them time to destroy evidence.

