BRANSON, Mo. – The Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to a house fire a little after 2 a.m. this morning.

Tuesday, May 10, 2022, a mobile home on Cedar Park Road, about a half mile from Highway T in Branson was engulfed in flames.

Access to the home was difficult because the dirt road was washed out.

Neighbors said the homeowner was still inside the home, so crews searched the back of the mobile home but did not find anyone.

Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control quickly and located the body of the homeowner in the collapsed area of the mobile home.

The body was sent to the Taney County Coroner for identification. The Western Taney County Fire Protection District Chief says no one else lived in the home.

Firefighters had to use tankers to haul water to the scene as that area does not have hydrants. Taney County Ambulance and the Western Taney County Fire Protection District Support Team assisted the firefighters in putting out the flames.

The scene was cleared at 9:20 am, and the fire is being investigated by the Taney County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshall.