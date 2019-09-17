Homeless veteran outreach in Branson

BRANSON, Mo.– There are a little over five hundred homeless veterans in the state of Missouri according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

The Veteran of Foreign Wars Department here in the state is launching a campaign that will reach out to these men and women, who often live on the streets.

The program is called “Comfort Rucks” and is a year-long outreach campaign starting September 28th. A team of VFW task force volunteers travel to designated locations in the region, providing benefit information and backpacks filled with daily necessities for any veterans that need it.

The veterans memorial museum in Branson is one of four locations that will set up a table at the end of this month providing information on how to donate and help reach homeless vets.

Other Branson organizations involved in the campaign are:

Chateau on the Lake

Bass Pro Shops at the Landing

The Sprint store on Branson Hills Parkway

Ace Hardware on Cross Creek Blvd and Price Chopper on 76.

This is a developing story.