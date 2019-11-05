Homeless crisis in Branson during upcoming holiday season

BRANSON, Mo.– With the closing of several extended stays in the Branson area a local charity said the number of people turning to them for help is increasing.

With the holidays right around the corner, the challenge is even greater for the Jesus Was Homeless organization

A 37-year-old homeless man who has been living on the streets for months, after losing his job and his wife and two kids were living in an extended stay hotel in Branson, where he also worked but he was eventually let go and had to leave the hotel.

He asked not to be identified mainly because of the stigma that often goes along with falling on hard times.

He and his wife separated and he’s now living on the streets, apart from her and his two children.

He is receiving some assistance from Jesus was Homeless but with the closing of dozens of extended stays in the area, options are limited and by his own admittance, sometimes his choices have not been the best.

Carla Perry said that another obstacle is trying to find affordable housing so, they’re searching for property managers that are willing to work with them.

