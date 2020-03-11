Homeless community impacted by lack of COVID -19 resources

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Local homeless shelters are being impacted as overbuying becomes a trend in the wake of COVID-19

The homeless community says the lack of resources is making them anxious.

Katy has been homeless for 14 months, and she says she was denied hand sanitizer this morning when she asked for some.

Katy, a homeless woman, says, “Asking for help for things like this that affect everyone, the public at large. Me being someone who could infect your kids or your workers. It just seems, again, I’m going to say ridiculous.”

65-year-old David Timms, a homeless man, says the COVID-19 outbreak scares him.

He says the homeless population is susceptible to anything. Timms has seen over 60 homeless people in the past two months get sick.

He says what’s concerning about the novel coronavirus is he can’t wash his hands frequently.

Timms says, “I don’t have the water to wash. I don’t have the water to bathe. You get used to not washing your hands because you don’t have the water to wash your hands. And that’s especially dangerous with the virus and the cold and flu.”

Katy says she feels resentful that people are worried about homeless people now. She says the concern was not there when people like herself were suffering from the flu.

The Connecting Grounds need of hand sanitizer, Lysol, and other cleaning supplies.