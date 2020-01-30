Homeless being counted in Springfield as part of a data collection effort

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local organization is offering a place to stay and a hot meal for hundreds of homeless people in Springfield as part of a data collection effort to receive federal money.

The organization, Every One Counts, helps people get help with housing and their health.

Community Partnership of The Ozarks says it’s a simple process that can have a big impact.

Michelle Hethcoat, with Community Partnership in the Ozark, says even though about 500 homeless people typically show up for the count, she knows there’s so many homeless who won’t show up.

“We know that the number we count is inaccurate,” Hethcoat said. “We know we’re only getting those individuals who A: were willing to be counted, and B: were accessible to us. And so we know this number is not right.”

This number, according to Hethcoat, still makes a difference by helping determine how much money the Ozarks receives to combat homelessness.

“Let’s all be honest, money matters,” Hethcoat said. “We need funds in order to help support services for the homeless. And those funds are very often driven by grants. When you’re writing a grant request, you need to have data to back that up.”

Hethcoat says it is an easy process but the hardest part is getting people to show up.

“We use a simple computer survey, we’ll have volunteers here who will fill it out. It goes through a shortlist of questions, and then we send people on their way to enjoy the event,” Hethcoat said.

There will be a free shuttle going back and forth from the Shrine Mosque and the veterans coming home shelter for those needing a ride.

The event is being hosted at the Shrine Mosque on East St. Louis from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.