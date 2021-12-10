Homegrown Holidays : Rosewood Farms & Grandpa Joe’s Chocolates and Simply Inspired

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — Christmas eve is two weeks away. If you still have some shopping left to do, Homegrown Holidays is here to help. This week we are spotlighting two businesses in a couple of small towns.

Rosewood Farms and Grandpa Joe’s Chocolates is in rural Wright County close to Hartville. Basically, it is the middle of nowhere says Holly Boyster, “We are kind of blessed to be out in the middle of nowhere.”

Holly Boyster is part of four generations of chocolatiers. She has helped her family grow the business bigger.

“It’s more than just chocolate. It’s kind of like a women’s oasis,” laughs Boyster.

Rosewood Farms works hard to make chocolates, candy, bath and body items, jams and dips all in-house. They ship nationwide to their loyal customer.

Willard-based Simply Inspired began in 2014 as a way for owner Patti Brown to stay home with her kids. She never imagined her business would grow worldwide.

The craziest place she has shipped to? “Probably Switzerland,” laughs Brown.

Patti and her eight employees are busy personalizing orders. The custom is Simply Inspired’s bread and butter.

“We do custom,” explains Brown, “You can’t buy that at a big box store. Custom is what sets us apart.”

Currently, Brown says Christmas orders are the most popular, “Right now is ornament and stocking names. They are probably our biggest sellers.”

Simply Inspired does the bulk of their business online, but they can be found in storefronts around the Ozarks including vendor markets like Little Bluebird Vintage Boutique in Ozark and Upstairs Marketplace in Mountain Grove.

You can find Rosewood Farms and Grandpa Joe’s Chocolates here.