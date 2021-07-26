Homecoming celebration for World War II veteran

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A welcome back home celebration was held for a World War II veteran on Sunday.

A few weeks ago, KOLR10 introduced you to 99-year-old Jack Hamlin. Hamlin was a soldier in Normandy, France on June 6, 1944, also known as D-Day. Hamline was there as the Allies invaded and liberated France and helped win the war on the European front.

Hamlin has just returned to the Ozarks after a trip to that very spot in France and has made that trip a total of seven times.

As a surviving World War II veteran, he has been honored multiple times for his service which included a medal for shooting down a Nazi fighter plane.

On a previous trip, Hamlin even had dinner with the Queen of England.

Hamlin says it’s important for younger generations to know about what happened.

“The children in France over there, they all recognize what happened to their families and how they are here,” said Hamlin. “We don’t like war, but you have to instill it in them to keep us out of war. Don’t go to war. It doesn’t do you any good. I want them to teach them about war and what it is and keep us out of it.”

Even as Hamlin approaches 100-years-old, he has no plans to slowing down or stop traveling overseas.