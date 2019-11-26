Home at last: Family adopts several teenage boys

WILLARD, Mo. – “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord. It’s an important verse in the Weber household, positioned next to the wedding photos of grandparents and great-grandparents. Keepsakes to hold onto forever just like the love they represent.

November is National Adoption Month. As kids in foster care get older, their likelihood of getting adopted drops significantly. The Weber family has adopted teens. As you watch their story, you should know we’ve respected their wishes not to show their sons’ faces because their biological families may be watching.

“So his is coming up on Sunday,” Rebecca Weber said while looking at a calendar. “Yeah, Sunday the 22nd.”

December 22nd is the day the Webers said “yes” to forever with one of their sons.

“We always pack out the courthouse,” she said. “So that’s always a fun thing too.”

Rebecca and her husband Isaac make a big deal about “gotcha” days. After 27 hours of training, fingerprinting, background checks, a three month home study, and in some cases many more months, Rebecca jokes that to make it legal, it takes just a few minutes downtown. Four boys call Rebecca and Isaac Mom and Dad.

“One is 21, one is 19 and two are 18,” Isaac said.

If you’re wondering about the math, the Webers have done it for you.

“I think our oldest son we’re eight years older than him,” the parents laughed. “And so we always joke that we are old souls.”

Eighteen foster kids have eaten breakfast with the Webers at some point. Julie Murray is the program director at FosterAdopt Connect and explains that many foster families work with biological families to place kids back with family.

“It isn’t an end-goal of adoption,” Murray said. “The end goal is reunification. But we have, probably, I would say 40 percent in that range of children that end up being adopted.”

Murray has an adopted son and has also fostered many children throughout the years.

“I think it is an unrealistic expectation when families want to see gratitude,” Murray said. “If someone had come in and ripped me from my home and my family, I would not have been grateful.”

While the Webers don’t expect much, things have changed since each of the boys’ “gotcha” days.

“I think one of our boys it took him three weeks to say more than two words to us and now he won’t stop talking,” Rebecca said.

“We have one that’s really goofy too. He’ll make loud noises randomly and sometimes wake up the baby because of that,” Isaac added.

That’s right — a biological baby girl is the newest addition.

“They are obsessed with her,” Rebecca said. “We have one who’s afraid of breaking her. You see that progression of who they’ve become because they feel like they’re home and I think that’s one of the most important things I’ll probably ever do in my life.”

“For I know the plans I have for you,” reads Jeremiah 29:11. “Plans to prosper you and not to harm you. Plans to give you hope and a future.”

